Is YSR missing from YSRCP government’s schemes?

Have you noticed a small but significant change in the logos putout for various welfare programmes in the state? Slowly, the images on YSRCP’s various logos are gradually changing. Late YSR, on whose name the party was formed, is gradually fading out and is being replaced by you know who!!

The YSRCP party logo outlining the Navaratnas used to have the smiling visage of late YSR. Even the party rhetoric repeatedly spoke about Rajanna Rajyam. Mahaneta Divangata YSR was how the late CM used to be addressed. But, soon after coming to power, Jagan’s image began vying for space along with YSR. In the logos of Navaratnalu and other schemes, the images of both YSR and Jagan are seen these days.

Those who follow the latest logos of various welfare scheme would find that in several logos, the image of YSR is missing. Only YS Jagan’s image is showing. Latest schemes too are mostly named after YS Jagan. Gradually YSR is fading out from various schemes.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Jagan wants to project only himself and no other person. He wants to emerge as the sole icon for the government. The gradual fading out of YSR is also significant in view of the tussle with YS Sharmila over YSR’s legacy. Sharmila too is talking of Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana. Hence, Jagan may have decided to project himself as the icon of the government and the party, say analysts.