Laxman, Dil Raju’s partner, out of SVC

Dil Raju, Sirish and Laxman are the founders of Sri Venkateswara Creations which is named as one of the most successful production and distribution houses of Telugu cinema. During several instances, Dil Raju lauded Laxman for his judgement skills. Laxman who is a huge support for SVC never stands front and maintains a low profile. All is not well between Raju and Laxman for some time and he walked out of production. Laxman stayed calm as he had enough stake in distribution. SVC acquired hundreds of theaters across AP and Telangana for lease for years.

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Laxman is now out of distribution too. He already floated a distribution house for Nizam which will start operating this year. He even bagged the distribution rights of Pawan Kalyan – Krish film for Nizam territory recently. There are also talks that there are several filmmakers who are supporting Laxman as they wanted a third distribution force in Nizam region. Laxman is said to have met several actors and directors who share a close bond with him and he is keen in starting his own production house.

Laxman’s younger son is working as an executive producer for Chiranjeevi – Koratala Siva’s film and is busy executing the project. Laxman will launch his son as a producer soon.