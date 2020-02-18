NTR and Trivikram gearing up for a full-fledged entertainer

Trivikram is a delighted man after his recent flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. After a small break, Trivikram already started working on the script and NTR already gave his nod for the film. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement about the project tomorrow. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will make the announcement through his official handle about the same. NTR fans are all delighted with the news.

The film is said to be an out and out commercial entertainer that will start rolling during the second half of this year. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this prestigious film that will release during April 2021. Trivikram is currently busy penning the script of the film and NTR is completely focused on the shoot of RRR. More details about the cast, crew will be announced soon.