Life threat: Raghu Rama Raju loses all hopes on Jagan rule

YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju is a worried man these days. He thought the situation would improve if he took his problems to the notice of Central Government. But there is no relief till now. It was nearly 20 days ago that Mr. Raju met Union Home Secretary in Delhi and pleaded for security to him with Central forces during his visits to Andhra Pradesh. There has been no action in this regard. On the other hand, back home in AP, the political victimization from YCP has gone up several folds.

Once again, RRR met the Union Home Secretary and the Central officials to strongly plead for the Central security for him. He told them how the YCP Ministers and MLAs themselves were filing cases in police stations against him. This was making his situation very difficult and he was not being able to visit his Narasapuram constituency. In a vibrant democracy like India, it would be unimaginable that an MP is facing a life threat and is not able to visit his constituents.

Raghu Rama told the Centre that when the State Government concerned was not responding, it was the duty of the Centre to provide security to a Member of Parliament. Mr. Raju affirmatively said that he no longer has any hope on the Jagan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. Though he complained to the Centre, the YCP MLAs were not changing their mindset but started filing false cases in order to threaten him. RRR asserted that it is the disqualification request made by Vijayasai, Mithun Reddy, etc which should be disqualified but not his membership of Lok Sabha.