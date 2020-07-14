Vijay Sethupathi issues a clarity about Pushpa

Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has been considered to essay the role of the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa that is directed by Sukumar. The actor loved the assignment but could not sign the film. There are various speculations about his exit. Some of the media houses speculated that Vijay Sethupathi quoted massive remuneration and the makers are not ready to pay such a big amount. There are also talks that Vijay Sethupathi is not ready to play the role of the antagonist as the film would release in Tamil as well. Vijay Sethupathi is doing lead roles in Tamil and he is not in a mood to turn lead villain for Pushpa.

Keeping an end to all the speculations, Vijay Sethupathi issued a clarification about Pushpa. Vijay Sethupathi clarified that he has his dairy full because of the Tamil commitments, because of which he could not allocate the dates for Pushpa. Vijay Sethupathi also said that he loved the role so much and he is looking forward to work with Sukumar in the coming future. Vijay Sethupathi played the lead villain in Uppena that was produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The film will release soon. Vijay Sethupathi even acquired the Tamil remake rights of Uppena and he would produce the film.