Alia Bhatt’s sister exposes the rape and death threats

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood and this did not happen so easily for the actress. She was badly criticized during the initial days of her career. Alia did challenging roles, proved her mettle and made her place in the list of the top actresses. Alia Bhatt has been facing the heat after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The top actress limited her comments on all her social media handles after she received rape and death threats for days. Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen shared the screenshots of several hateful messages that she and her sister received through the inbox.

The messages are so disturbing and Shaheen said that she would initiate a legal course of action on all the abusers. She also said most of them and their accounts may be anonymous but they can be traced with their IP addresses. She said that harassment is a crime. Shaheen also penned an emotional post along with the screenshots. With these messages increasing and increasing, Shaheen decided to go for legal action against all those who have been exploiting their family with rape and death threats. Alia Bhatt is tightlipped about this. Even the first look poster of her upcoming movie Sadak 2 faced criticism. A section of netizens called to boycott the film.