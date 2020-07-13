Rajamouli to Vijayendra Prasad: From Nanna garu to your idea is Rubbish

SS Rajamouli and his father V Vijayendra Prasad share a close bonding. Vijayendra Prasad is the writer for all Rajamouli’s films. Though Vijayendra Prasad was not successful as a director, he is extremely successful when it comes to penning scripts. Rajamouli several times revealed about his love and respect for his father. In public too, Rajamouli never forgets to respect his father. He calls him ‘Nanna garu’ or uses the word ‘Nanna garandi’. This happens even in script discussions and during heated arguments.

On the flipside, Rajamouli surprises many by calling Vijayendra Prasad’s idea rubbish at times. If he is not convinced, he bluntly rejects the idea or comes up with the perfect thought, says one of the associates who worked in the team of Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli. The arguments continue for hours and days, but finally, both the father and the son wins. They come up with the best script first and then everyone is aware of Rajamouli’s visual spectacles. The duo never delivered a failure to date and they are working hard every single day to deliver many more memorable films for Indian cinema.

Apart from Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli even works with a bunch of family members which include MM Keeravani, Sri Valli, Rama Rajamouli, Karthikeya and several others. Rajamouli as of now is focused on RRR that features NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.