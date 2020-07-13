Jagan govt postpones EAMCET, all entrance exams

Following in the footsteps of the Telangana government, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday postponed all Common Entrance Examinations (CET), including EAMCET.

Education Minister A Suresh said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to put off entrance exams for admission into various professional and higher education courses in the state in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. A decision to this effect was taken after a high-level review meeting on the corona situation in the state, the education minister said on Monday.

Apart from EAMCET, the AP government also put off LawCET, EdCET, ECET, PECET, GECET, PGCET and other entrance examinations for admission into courses like engineering, medicine, agriculture, law among others. “After a review of the situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that the CETs be postponed and, accordingly, we have decided to hold them in the third week of September. Fresh dates for these entrance examinations will be announced later,” Suresh said.

Andhra Pradesh reported a record 37 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 1,935 new cases. With the 37 deaths, the total number of fatalities climbed to 365. In the past 24 hours, AP reported 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 31,103 of which 28,255 belong to the state while 2,416 cases are from other states, 432 cases have foreign travel history.

The KCR government had already put off the common entrance exams in view of the coronavirus situation.The Telangana EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) which was scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 9 were postponed by the government in view of the alarming rise in corona virus cases in the state, especially in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The Telangana government had also postponed TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for diploma holders of engineering, technology and pharmacy, TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) and TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admissions into MBA and MCA, LAWCET, PGECET, PGLCET and EDCE as the state had been witnessing an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.