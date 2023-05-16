Liger Controversy turning Murkier

Liger ended up as one of the biggest disasters of Indian cinema last year. The distributors and exhibitors lost big money and Puri Jagannadh promised to compensate for the losses. After a long delay, the exhibitors of Nizam staged a protest at the Film Chamber from the past few days. Top distributor and producer Asian Suniel is said to have lost big on the film. He joined the protest on Monday but there is no response from Puri Jagannadh and Charmme. Warangal Srinu who distributed the film too lost big and he decided to quit distributing films.

Puri Jagannadh is a man of values and ethics. He never landed into any financial controversies in the past though he lost his own money several times. He was never a defaulter in money. But the recent controversy is turning out to be a black mark for the sensational director. It would be quite good if Puri steps out and resolves the issue at the earliest. The exhibitors are not in a mood to calm down till their dues are paid back. Hope the issue gets resolved soon.