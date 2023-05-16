Buzz: Rajinikanth shelves Bobby’s Film?

Bobby scored a sensational hit with Waltair Veerayya featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. There were reports that he would soon direct South Superstar Rajinikanth in his next and the talks are in initial stages. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations is on board to produce this film and an official announcement was due. The latest update says that the film is shelved and the real reasons are not disclosed.

There is no official confirmation for the same. Dil Raju has been in plans to work with Rajinikanth from a long time but the project never materialized. He had good hopes on Bobby’s film but the project is not happening now. Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot of Jailer and he will soon work with Lokesh Kanagaraj in his next.