Avinash skips CBI enquiry, seeks time

Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, skipped the CBI enquiry into former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. He did not attend the CBI for the questioning on Tuesday, rather wrote a letter to the CBI seeking more time.

Though he arrived in Hyderabad from Kadapa this morning, he did not go to the CBI office in Koti, Hyderabad as required by the CBI. The CBI had sent a communication to Avinash Reddy on Monday asking him to come to the office for questioning on Tuesday morning.

However, on Tuesday morning, Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI that he had several engagements to attend on the day and he would not be able to come to the CBI office on short notice. He wanted the CBI to give him four to five days, in advance, for every questioning.

The Telangana high court had already directed him to be available to the CBI for questioning. However, he said he would not be able to be present today as he is occupied with other programmes which were scheduled some time ago.

It is to be now seen how the CBI would react to Avinash Reddy’s letter. Will it give him notice in advance or not is to be seen.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy also gave a complaint to the CBI that a media vehicle was following his convoy in Hyderabad. He said that the media vehicle was recording his movements without his permission and wanted action against the media for following him in Hyderabad.