Liger Hunt Theme: The journey of a Boxer

When you have to fight for survival from a very young age. You learn to Hunt!#LigerHunt#Liger Aug 25th Worldwide.https://t.co/LGYJcUHPzC pic.twitter.com/W0gen470j7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers released the Liger Hunt Theme. The lyrical song narrates the journey of a boxer from dust. The theme narrates the hard work of a youngster who is born in the slums of Mumbai and how he transforms into a boxer. Vijay essays the role of an angry boxer who dominates everyone in the boxing ring. The score is good and Liger also has an intense love story. Vijay Deverakonda’s transformation as a boxer is the major highlight.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar are the producers of this pan-Indian film that will release on August 25th across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.