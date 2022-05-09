BJP getting ready to sever ties with Jana Sena

Is BJP in Andhra Pradesh seriously considering the idea to sever ties with the Jana Sena? The answer is yes if one goes by the statements of the BJP leaders in the last 24 hours.

It was BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju who reacted first to the statement of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the Opposition unity in the state and his party’s preparedness for sacrifices to honour the alliance.

The BJP AP chief said that his party leadership is aware of the sacrifices that the TDP chief would make in every election and the party is currently not ready to see any alliance with the TDP. The BJP chief reiterated that there would be no alliance with the TDP.

At the same time, BJP’s ally, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan spoke in favour of opposition unity to defeat the ruling YSR Congress in the state. He even referred to the entire opposition unity in the country in 1977.

Taking Pawan Kalyan’s pro-TDP statements seriously, the BJP leadership is understood to have started the ways to kick the Jana Sena out of the alliance. Sources say that the BJP leaders have come to a conclusion that Pawan Kalyan would go for alliance with the TDP even in the eleventh hour.

Considering the possibility of alliance between the TDP and Jana Sena, the BJp had made up its mind to sever ties with Pawan Kalyan even before he left the party. The AP BJP leadership is reportedly preparing a detailed note on the present situation and the tilt of Pawan Kalyan towards TDP. The report is likely to be sent to the party high command in Delhi.

The AP leaders are confident of convincing the Delhi leadership and thus drop the Jana Sena from the alliance. Sources say that the AP BJP leadership is not going to take longer time or rather wait till the last minute to break the alliance with Pawan Kalyan who is visibly in favour of alliance with the TDP.