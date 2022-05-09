Naidu says people are vexed with ‘inefficient’ regime

TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asserted that a severe anti-Government wave has dealt a strong blow to the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime in the State. Naidu reiterated that all sections of the people were unhappy and vexed with the ‘inefficient rule’ of the YSRCP.

Addressing an online meeting with party leaders, the TDP chief said the YCP would surely meet with a crushing defeat in 2024. This was evident from how the people gave a rousing response to the TDP district tours. The public were considering the TDP victory in 2024 as a historic necessity.

Naidu said that Jagan Reddy had realised now that the YSRCP would disappear forever if it would not win in 2024. Going by the strong anti-Government wave, the 2024 polls were going to be the last elections for the YSRCP. Jagan Reddy was being called a tiger but in reality, he was just as cowardly as a cat.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the Chief Minister was touching everybody’s feet out of fear and cowardice. In order to cover up its weaknesses, the YSRCP rule was using ‘diversion politics’ on a continuous basis. The Jai Babu slogans in Bheemili TDP tour were morphed to project them as Jai Jagan slogans.

The TDP chief called upon all sections to join hands in order to throw out this anti-people regime. “Speeches were being misinterpreted as comments on alliances. From the beginning, the YCP has chosen diversion politicas as its policy. YCP has started diversion dramas after seeing an unexpected response to my tours.”

The TDP main leaders, parliamentary party presidents, assembly constituency incharges, party mandal and division level leaders were present. Naidu reviewed the ongoing party membership drive and Badude Badudu campaign all over the State.