Liger Issue: Facts about Vijay Deverakonda’s Remuneration

Vijay Deverakonda spent close to three years on Liger and the film has been declared as a dud. During the initial discussions, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda decided to take out mininum remuneration for the film for their expenses and decided to hold a lion’s share in the profits to make big money. Puri Jagannadh made close to Rs 50 crore profits before the release. Karan Johar who joined the team was asked to promote the film and share the profits in the Hindi theatrical release. He never invested a penny but helped the film to get a wide release in North India.

There are speculations that Vijay Deverakonda returned back Rs 6 crores from his remuneration for Liger to compensate the losses of the distributors. There is no truth in the news. Vijay Deverakonda has taken Rs 3 crores as remuneration for the film. He is expected to share the profits after the theatrical business closes. Puri Jagannadh is back to Hyderabad and he is meeting the distributors and financiers who inked deals with him. Puri has to refund close to Rs 40 crores from the profits made. The other expenses and the promotional costs will have to be calculated. Considering all these, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh will make nothing from Liger. It is a wasted effort of three years for the duo who dreamt big on a film.