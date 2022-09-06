Bigg boss Day 1: Divide and rule

Bigg boss season 6 launched grandly and 21 contestants joined the house this time. On day 1 itself Bigg boss started the game of divide and rule with the contestants. Details as follows.

Bigg boss asked the housemates to divide into 3 groups through discussion and debates. First group called class group will have exclusive privileges in the house and also will be saved from nominations the time. They will also become direct contenders for Captaincy. Second group called Trash will have no privileges in the house and will be nominated for eliminations directly. Last group called mass will have no privileges and no disadvantages. After voting, Aditya, Srihan and Surya became class group members, while Geethu, Inaya and Revanth became trash group members. Rest of all became part of mass group. Trash group members got an opportunity to share their feelings on making it into the show.

But the catch is that this is not a final list. There will be tasks given by the Bigg boss and the winner of the task can swap himself with a member belonging to upper group. We need to wait and see who will be nominated finally