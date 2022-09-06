Will Brahmastra bring back the glory of Bollywood?

#BoycottBrahmastra was trending across the nation for over two months and this worried the makers of the film. With aggressive promotional campaign and a star-studded cast in the film, the pre-release sales and the advance bookings are quite impressive. Bollywood critics and analysts are predicting a Rs 30 crore opening for the film which never happened for a Hindi film post-pandemic. Films like The Kashmir Files, Akhanda and Karthikeya 2 had an edge at the theatrical windows as the films narrated facts about the origin of Indian Gods and their history.

Brahmastra too is all about the superpowers of the Hindu Gods. The film would get an advantage in this aspect if the content is impressive. The quality of the VFX work and the 3D effects will play a crucial role in the success of Brahmastra. With several prominent personalities like Rajamouli promoting the film, it would boost the openings of the film though the result depends on the content.

The real challenge for Brahmastra is that the content should be completely impressive. Else the film will be trolled. There is a talk about nepotism in Bollywood and Karan Johar is the major face of the topic. He is producing Brahmastra and this would turn out to be a disadvantage if the film fails to live up to the expectations. The makers have invested big on the film and Brahmastra should perform exceptionally well in the theatres to reach the breakeven mark. As the film is planned as a trilogy, the first installment should be a money spinner. Else the future of the other installments would land in trouble.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are being trolled for months and their past videos are circulated across the social media circles. The duo like never in the past has been promoting Brahmastra which is also an advantage. At the end of the day, it is the content matters. All the odds will turn into an advantage for the film if the content is impressive. Hope Brahmastra clears the thirst of Hindi cinema and brings back the lost glory.