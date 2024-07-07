Liger mistakes haunting Double iSmart Team

Spread the love

Sensational filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s last film Liger ended up as a massive debacle at the box-office. Controversy saw light after Puri Jagannadh did not respond to the calls of the buyers. The financials are yet to be settled and Puri moved on to his next film Double iSmart. The shooting formalities are completed recently and the film has Ram, Kavya Thapar in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh is keen to sell off the theatrical deals and he is quoting Rs 63 crores for the theatrical rights excluding North India. The discussions are on.

But the buyers are worried if the Liger controversy will turn into a speedbreaker for the film. The team of Puri Jagannadh is yet to close all the non-theatrical deals. They have to clear all the financial dues before the release. The discussions are currently on and things will be finalized soon. Double iSmart is announced for August 15th release and the first single received good response from the audience. Puri Connects are the producers and Manisharma scored the music for Double iSmart.