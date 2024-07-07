x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Liger mistakes haunting Double iSmart Team

Liger mistakes haunting Double iSmart Team

Published on July 7, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Lukewarm response for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra
image
People’s Victory: Chandrababu and Lokesh Celebrate Defeat of Oppressive Rule on Dussehra
image
Siddhu and Sithara to bring another cult blockbuster
image
Shockingly low footfalls for Dasara Releases
image
Official: Ram Charan’s Game Changer for Sankranthi 2025

Liger mistakes haunting Double iSmart Team

Spread the love

Sensational filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s last film Liger ended up as a massive debacle at the box-office. Controversy saw light after Puri Jagannadh did not respond to the calls of the buyers. The financials are yet to be settled and Puri moved on to his next film Double iSmart. The shooting formalities are completed recently and the film has Ram, Kavya Thapar in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh is keen to sell off the theatrical deals and he is quoting Rs 63 crores for the theatrical rights excluding North India. The discussions are on.

But the buyers are worried if the Liger controversy will turn into a speedbreaker for the film. The team of Puri Jagannadh is yet to close all the non-theatrical deals. They have to clear all the financial dues before the release. The discussions are currently on and things will be finalized soon. Double iSmart is announced for August 15th release and the first single received good response from the audience. Puri Connects are the producers and Manisharma scored the music for Double iSmart.

Next Surprise birthday gift loading from Mahesh Babu? Previous Finally, Ram Charan wraps up Game Changer
else

TRENDING

image
Lukewarm response for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra
image
Siddhu and Sithara to bring another cult blockbuster
image
Shockingly low footfalls for Dasara Releases

Latest

image
Lukewarm response for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra
image
People’s Victory: Chandrababu and Lokesh Celebrate Defeat of Oppressive Rule on Dussehra
image
Siddhu and Sithara to bring another cult blockbuster
image
Shockingly low footfalls for Dasara Releases
image
Official: Ram Charan’s Game Changer for Sankranthi 2025

Most Read

image
People’s Victory: Chandrababu and Lokesh Celebrate Defeat of Oppressive Rule on Dussehra
image
Popular Tollywood actor joins politics
image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff

Related Articles

Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style