x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Finally, Ram Charan wraps up Game Changer

Finally, Ram Charan wraps up Game Changer

Published on July 7, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Lukewarm response for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra
image
People’s Victory: Chandrababu and Lokesh Celebrate Defeat of Oppressive Rule on Dussehra
image
Siddhu and Sithara to bring another cult blockbuster
image
Shockingly low footfalls for Dasara Releases
image
Official: Ram Charan’s Game Changer for Sankranthi 2025

Finally, Ram Charan wraps up Game Changer

Spread the love

It would be a nightmare for the entire cast and crew members of Game Changer as the film’s shoot is delayed by over two years. Ram Charan finally completed filming for his portions of the film by yesterday. The pending shoot took place in ICRISAT and it’s a wrap for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for the film. All the portions that do not need Ram Charan will be completed by Shankar after the release of Indian 2. Almost 25 days of shoot is left pending for the film. A portion of the shoot will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu next month. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Game Changer is an actioner packed with a social drama. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in the film. Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music composer. Shankar had to resume the shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 because of which the shoot of Game Changer got delayed. Dil Raju is left in a huge financial stress because of the delay.

Next Liger mistakes haunting Double iSmart Team Previous Telugu chief ministers begin their meet in Hyderabad
else

TRENDING

image
Lukewarm response for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra
image
Siddhu and Sithara to bring another cult blockbuster
image
Shockingly low footfalls for Dasara Releases

Latest

image
Lukewarm response for Alia Bhatt’s Jigra
image
People’s Victory: Chandrababu and Lokesh Celebrate Defeat of Oppressive Rule on Dussehra
image
Siddhu and Sithara to bring another cult blockbuster
image
Shockingly low footfalls for Dasara Releases
image
Official: Ram Charan’s Game Changer for Sankranthi 2025

Most Read

image
People’s Victory: Chandrababu and Lokesh Celebrate Defeat of Oppressive Rule on Dussehra
image
Popular Tollywood actor joins politics
image
Liquor Shop License Deadline: Rush to Apply Before Tonight’s Cutoff

Related Articles

Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style