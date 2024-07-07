Finally, Ram Charan wraps up Game Changer

Spread the love

It would be a nightmare for the entire cast and crew members of Game Changer as the film’s shoot is delayed by over two years. Ram Charan finally completed filming for his portions of the film by yesterday. The pending shoot took place in ICRISAT and it’s a wrap for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for the film. All the portions that do not need Ram Charan will be completed by Shankar after the release of Indian 2. Almost 25 days of shoot is left pending for the film. A portion of the shoot will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu next month. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Game Changer is an actioner packed with a social drama. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in the film. Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music composer. Shankar had to resume the shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 because of which the shoot of Game Changer got delayed. Dil Raju is left in a huge financial stress because of the delay.