Home > Politics > Telugu chief ministers begin their meet in Hyderabad

Telugu chief ministers begin their meet in Hyderabad

Published on July 6, 2024

Telugu chief ministers begin their meet in Hyderabad

The two Telugu chief ministers have started a joint meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with some ministers and senior officials reached Praja Bhavan. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy received Chandrababu Naidu at the Praja Bhavan.

Andhra Pradesh ministers, Anagani Satyaprasad, B C Janardhana Reddy and Kandula Durgesh, chief secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, and other officials were present representing Andhra Pradesh. Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, chief secretary Santha Kumari, and others were present representing Telangana state.

The two chief ministers are scheduled to discuss the distribution of institutions and assets listed in the Schedule IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, and the institutions which are not mentioned in the Reorganisation Act. The Andhra Pradesh Financial Corporation issues pending electricity bills between the two states. The Telangana state says that Andhra Pradesh has to pay Rs 27,000 crore to Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh says Rs 7,000 crore is to be paid to Andhra Pradesh. These issues are to be resolved.

The undivided Andhra Pradesh had taken up 15 projects from the foreign loan. The two chief ministers are likely to discuss these loans and distribute that in a 52:48 ratio. The expenditure that the undivided state had made on projects and works in both the states and distribution of that funding between the two Telugu states is also to be decided at this meeting.

The distribution of government employees between the two states is also to be decided at this meeting. The two chief ministers have come with detailed notes for the meeting. Supported by the chief secretaries and other senior officials, the chief ministers are discussing these issues at the meeting.

The meeting is also likely to decide on giving three buildings in Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh government had given all the buildings to Telangana state during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s period. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given all the buildings except the Lake View Guest House to the Telangana state. It is now to be decided to give three buildings to Andhra Pradesh, which Chandrababu Naidu wanted.

