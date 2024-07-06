x
Home > Politics > Mangalagiri police arrest those attacked TDP office

Mangalagiri police arrest those attacked TDP office

Published on July 6, 2024

Mangalagiri police arrest those attacked TDP office

The Mangalagiri police have arrested three accused in the attack on the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri in 2021. The supporters of YSR Congress MLC Lella Appi Reddy have barged into the TDP office on October 10, 2021 and destroyed the furniture in the office. They attacked the TDP workers inside the office and caused injuries to them.

The police took the video footage of the incident. They examined the video footage and identified several people. The latest identification was about Lanka Abbinaidu, Tiyyagura Gopi Reddy and Jinka Sathyam. The three accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand. The police have already arrested five persons in this case.

The police say that majority of the attackers are from Guntur district only. The police are identifying the accused using the video footage.

The TDP lodged a complaint with the Mangalagiri police after the TDP-led NDA government was formed in the state. The TDP alleged that the supporters of Appi Reddy and Devineni Avinash were responsible for the attack. They also wanted the case to be booked against Appi Reddy and Avinash.

Meanwhile, the activists who attacked the TDP office have gone underground to avoid arrest. Some of them are in touch with the TDP leaders to join the party. They are sending messages to the TDP leaders in their areas to take them into the party.

The police said that they would arrest everyone in the incident. Once all the accused are arrested, they would present the case in the court, the police said. The police are yet to identify the accused in the incident.

There were about 500 workers who participated in the attack on the day. Identification of these 500 workers might take a couple of months for the police.

