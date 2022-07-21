Liger will shake the nation: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is present for the trailer release of Liger in RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad and he was amazed by the crowds who came to cheer up the actor. During his speech, Vijay Deverakonda said that Liger will shake the entire nation on August 25th after the release of Liger. Vijay Deverakonda thanked his fans for the support. The theatre was packed and his fans cheered up. Liger trailer received top-class response from the audience. Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmee, Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey and Apoorva Mehta were present for the event.

Liger is a sports drama directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film is hitting the screens on August 25th in all the Indian languages. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda gained a ripped look for the role and he plays the title role. The film also has an intense love story and a hard-hitting emotional drama. Ramya Krishna plays Vijay Deverakonda’s mother and a major portion of the film’s shoot happened in Mumbai.