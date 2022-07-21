O Tene Palukula: Kalyan Ram & Catherine Tresa’s romance

Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Bimbisara created a very good buzz with its fantastic trailer cut. The first single Eeswarude released recently also garnered a good response. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote this fantasy drama.

To enthrall audiences once again, the makers released a magical melody from the film, ‘O Tene Palukula,’ today. The song was beautifully tuned by Chirantan Bhatt and choreographed by Yash master to give those vintage sensations. And Kalyan Ram’s signature step will undoubtedly captivate the audience. The lead pair generated wonderful chemistry with simple movements and looks, and everyone is eager to see this ‘Folk Melody of the Season’ on screens. This song was brilliantly sung by Hymath Mohammed and Satya Yamini.

Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon played the female lead roles in this high-budget movie. Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, and Brahmaji are also a part of this movie, produced by NTR Arts. MM Keeravaani is scoring back ground score for this flick. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 5th.

Chota K Naidu is the Cinematographer while the film is produced by Harikrishna K in a lavish manner. Kalyan Ram is pinning all the hopes on this film to reach the next level of stardom.