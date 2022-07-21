Netflix clarifies about Nayanthara’s Wedding Documentary

Right from national media to the south Indian media, everyone started speculating that Netflix is all set to release the documentary on the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The release date is yet to be announced. Top digital platform Netflix issued a clarification about the same. Keeping an end to the speculations, Netflix confirmed the news but did not reveal the name of the documentary or the streaming date.

A bunch of exclusive pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are released by the streaming platform from a photo shoot. “These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars. BRB, we’re doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix, it’s beyond a fairy tale!!” posted Netflix. There are reports that the streaming platform offered a huge price for the documentary which narrates their love story and the wedding visuals.