Telangana HC says no to SSC exams in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy

Ending a month long suspense over the SSC examinations, the Telanagana High Court on Saturday directed the KCR government to conduct the examinations in all the districts barring Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy districts in view of high incidence of corona cases in these three districts.

On May 18, the Telangana High Court gave a green signal for the conduct of the SSC examinations in the State from June 8, but suggested that certain measures have to be initiated by the government. However, in view of the alarming rise in corona cases in Telangana, a petition was filed in the High Court with an appeal to direct the State government to emulate the Punjab grading system.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Sai Mani Varun of Ranga Reddy district seeking the cancellation of the SSC exams in the interest of the students’ health, the High Court on Saturday directed the Telangana government to hold the examinations in all the districts of the state from June 8 except the three districts. The petitioner also contended that the Telangana government should emulate the Punjab government which had cancelled the class 10 exams and decided that students will be promoted based on their performance in pre-Board exams. The petitioner appealed to the High Court to direct the Telangana government to adopt the Punjab grading system model in view of the COVID-19 situation in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court pulled the KCR government if the lives of the students were more important than conducting SSC examinations.

Hearing a petition on conducting SSC exams, the High Court asked the AG why the Telangana government cannot explore the possibility of emulating the grading system adopted by Punjab. Further, the High Court had asked the Telangana government to conduct SSC examinations in all the districts barring Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy which have reported a surge of Covid-19 cases over the last one month or so.

To this, the AG informed the High Court that it is nearly impossible to hold the examinations at separate dates in different districts. It will be difficult to set the question papers for different districts. Advocate General B S Prasad argued that the state government had initiated all the necessary steps taken to conduct the SSC exams between June 8 and July 5. The government had procured thermal screening kits, masks and gloves and more than 4,000 medical staff were appointed. To this the High Court had asked the AG if the lives of the students were more important than the technical problems that the government is likely to face in conducting the SSC exams at different dates in different districts.