RGV’s sensational comments on RRR

Ram Gopal Varma knows how to publicize his product better than any filmmaker. He loves to take a dig on the entire film industry and is known for his controversial comments and unusual tweets. He directed an adult film ‘Climax’ which is aimed at OTT release this night. RGV started promoting the film, RGV took a dig on Tollywood celebrities. He said there is no unity in the industry and celebrities saying that are united is the biggest lie.

Speaking about RRR, he said that there are a lot of people who would celebrate if the film ends up as a flop. Professional jealousy is what every celebrity has in their blood said RGV. ‘Everyone is eager to wait for a flop and most of them are jealous of other’s success in the industry. There are a lot of people who are eager to celebrate the failure of RRR’ said RGV.