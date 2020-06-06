YCP leaders making huge money out of fee reimbursement: TDP

Telugu Desam Party former MLA D. Narendra Kumar has blamed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his party leaders for ‘misusing and abusing’ all Government programmes in order to make easy and quick money by looting all resources of the State. The YCP leaders were allowed to collect far higher fee under the reimbursement scheme while many good managements were being ignored. Minister Audimulapu Suresh college was being paid Rs. 54,000 fee per student while other colleges in Prakasam district were given just Rs. 35,000.

Mr. Narendra Kumar said the situation was so pitiable that even ruling party sympathiser Mohan Babu had to approach the court on the issue of fee reimbursement following which GO 1516 was cancelled. On the one hand, Jagan Government was talking about a serious financial crisis and funds crunch. On the other hand, it was spending whopping amounts of public funds for the sake of sheer publicity.

The TDP leader said Andhra Pradesh has slipped into anarchy and lawlessness with the ruling party leaders twisting all rules and regulations to their advantage to amass illegal wealth while all other individuals and organisations were being harassed and demotivated. In the name of Navaratnalu, YCP unveiled a new kind of looting and plunder in an unchecked manner. New names were being given to old programmes and the funds allotted for them were being bagged by ruling party leaders in different ways.

Mr. Narendra Kumar said J-brands have become a major concern for poor people even as the ruling coterie was ripping apart all sections of people and all sectors of economy. While TDP increased pensions from Rs. 200 to Rs. 2,000 during its regime, YCP did not fulfill its promise to give Rs. 3,000. The eligible poor people were not getting pensions and benefits which were being lapped up by YCP leaders and their henchmen.

The former MLA said that TDP has deposited Rs. 15,000 in every farmer’s account during its rule but Jagan did not fulfill his promise to give Rs. 12,500 per farmer. The ruling party leaders were doing liquor business illegally thereby playing with the lives of people. Illegal liquor from Arunachal Pradesh was seized in the state which reflected the extent and reach of YCP mafia. People’s health was getting damaged. Ruling party leaders were brewing illicit liquor. High rates of liquor was making some people to take spirit at the cost of their lives.