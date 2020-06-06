TTD case against hero Surya father for defamatory comments

The Andhra Pradesh Government is not sparing even persons from outside the state in respect of its prestige issues. Now, a case is filed against Tamil hero Surya father Siva Kumar for allegedly making some derogatory comments.

Recently, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has been figuring frequently in controversies. Along with Siva Kumar, seven others were involved in the case. The complaint was made by a Tamil Nadu person.

The complainant said that Sivakumar and others were launching negative propaganda against the TTD. They were accused of spreading rumours that Tirupati and Tirumala became home for anti-social activities. The complainant said that the accused persons were telling people not to go to Tirumala because of threats from anti-social elements.

The TTD took the issue seriously and the police have booked the case. Already, the TTD is troubled with the Coronavirus impact and also cautious about preventive measures during reopening of the Seven Hills temple for devotees. At this juncture, defamatory comments are being taken seriously. It is not yet known on what grounds the complaint was lodged against the Surya father.