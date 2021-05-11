Lockdown impact on Krish’s Kondapolam

After Uppena turned out to be a sensational hit, Vaisshnav Tej is in huge demand. Even before the release of Uppena, he worked with Krish and completed the shoot of Kondapolam. After the theatres are shut for the second time, there are speculations that Konapolam will head for a digital release and the deal is currently closed. But there is no truth in the news. The film has an ample dose of VFX work and this is yet to be completed. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the VFX work is delayed and the firms clarified that they would deliver the VFX work before December.

Considering the VFX delivery, Kondapolam will not release this year and the first copy of the film will be ready in December. Krish is in plans to announce the release plans and the date only after the final copy will get ready. Krish also says that Kondapolam is a film that should be experienced on a large screen. The theatrical rights of the film are acquired by Laxman for a price of Rs 12 crores. Kondapolam has Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. First Frame Entertainments are the producers.