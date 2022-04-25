Lokesh calls Jagan a ‘betrayer of employees’

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of telling ‘concocted stories’ to cover up his failure to fulfil his election promises made to the people.

Lokesh asked how long Jagan Reddy would continue to hide behind the barbed wire fences through illegal arrests and non-stop suppression. By totally neglecting his promises after winning the polls, the CM has turned into a ‘betrayer of employees’.

Lokesh said the Chief Minister had wasted three years of precious time without fulfilling his promise on cancellation of the contributory pension scheme (CPS) for employees. At the time of elections, the CM told the employees to rest assured that the CPS would be cancelled within one week of coming to power.

The TDP MLC condemned the government’s suppression of the peaceful protests of the employees now. The arrests of the UTF leaders and the CPS Employees Association leaders were deplorable and objectionable.

Lokesh asked the Chief Minister to explain whether the aggrieved employees had no right to protest when he had failed to fulfil promises made to them. Should the people of the State silently suffer when Jagan Reddy would go deceiving them with his false promises, he asked.

Lokesh said the employees had not forgotten how forcefully and assertively Jagan Mohan Reddy made the promise to cancel the CPS at the time of 2019 elections. Jagan repeated the promise on the CPS at every election meeting and during his massive padayatra as well, he said.

The TDP MLC slammed the Chief Minister for making impractical and illogical promises in the 2019 polls with the sole aim of gaining victory by foul or unfair means. Now, when the concerned sections were coming on to the roads, the Jagan rule was suppressing their protests with an iron hand.