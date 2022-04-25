Mahesh Babu holidaying in Paris

Superstar Mahesh Babu loves to holiday abroad with his family members. The top actor is done with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently and he flew to Paris for a short holiday. Mahesh and his family is expected to return back to the country by next weekend. Mahesh will kick-start the promotional activities of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on his return. There are also talks that Mahesh will meet top director SS Rajamouli in Dubai to discuss about the script of their next project.

The project will start rolling once Mahesh Babu is done with the shoot of Trivikram’s film that is planned to roll from June. Mahesh Babu is also in plans to take a small break after the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the director of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The film is announced for May 12th release across the globe.