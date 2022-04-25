Mahesh Babu Has Excellent Knowledge Of All 24 Crafts

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on May 12th. The Bank set erected for the movie has become the talk of the Tollywood. Senior Art director AS Prakash is the man behind it.

“We erected so many sets for the film. Except for some portions in Goa and Vizag, most of the film has been shot on indoor sets. We tried to keep the Superstar as comfortable as possible,” he revealed.

Talking about the Bank set, he said, “The Bank set has been erected in Annapurna. Utmost care has been taken to keep it as authentic as possible. We have three bank sets and one of it is a vintage bank of 50 years ago. We also have an action sequence in it”.

“We also had a huge set in Goa beach where we shot for 40 days. We also erected a colony set in Hyderabad,” he added.

The senior technician also heaped praises on Mahesh Babu. “I have worked with him for seven films since Dookudu. Every movie is a memory. He understands all the 24 crafts and gives valuable suggestions,” AS Prakash said.

AS Prakash also has a big lineup after Sarkaru Vaari Paata. “I am doing two films with Chiranjeevi garu and one film with Balakrishna garu. I am also doing #SSMB28,” he revealed.