TDP chief blames Jagan for Polavaram deadlock

TDP President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused Jagan of destroying Polavaram by going ahead with his reverse policies despite objections raised by the Polavaram Authority and the Centre. Instead of giving reasons for the collapse of the diaphragm wall, they were blaming the TDP rule for political advantage, Naidu said.

Addressing a meeting with party important leaders, Naidu further accused the Chief Minister of destroying the golden future of the young generation with his inefficient rule. He said the absence of investments and lack of new industries have led to rising unemployment and an uncertain future for the youth, who were very unhappy with the Jagan Reddy regime.

The TDP chief said the Chief Minister was ruling with a predetermined policy to harass and arrest anybody who would resort to protests. Till yesterday, the opposition leaders were persecuted and it had become the turn of employees and teachers to face oppression now.

Naidu said over 800 women became victims of severe atrocities in the State but the Government was not in a position to say how many miscreants were punished so far. The Polavaram lifeline project became a victim of the Jagan Reddy regime’s inefficiency. Why did the YCP rule hide the details for three years if the diaphragm wall was damaged?

Condemning the YSRCP’s attitude, the TDP chief asserted that their party regime in the past initiated many efforts to remove poverty and inequalities. Justice Punnaiah Commission was set up that led to elimination of the ‘two glasses’ system. Awareness on SC, ST law was increased to remove caste based discrimination.

Naidu recalled how the whole society benefited with reforms and programmes like ‘videsi vidya’ during the TDP rule. But now, CM Jagan has done nothing for the weaker sections. The Chief Minister was just politically exploiting these sections only to generate ill will against the TDP.

The TDP chief expressed surprise that like nowhere else in the country, the academic year in Andhra Pradesh was extended from June 12 to July 8. The entire education system was being destroyed by closing down the schools. Power cuts were brought in a State which had surplus power previously. As a result, agriculture, industry and aquaculture got badly hit and the State revenue came down drastically.