Lokesh decries tying up women with ‘chunnis’

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the latest atrocious behaviour of the revenue officials towards a mother and her daughter at Gudipadu village in Gudur mandal of Kurnool district.

Nara Lokesh called it inhuman on the part of the Jagan Government to misuse women police to suppress the rights of women in the State.

The TDP MLC said Meenakshamma and her daughter put up a stiff resistance when the officials came to take over the site in front of their house. In a very alarming manner, the women police used their ‘chunnis’ (dupattas) to tie up and immobilise the protesting mother and daughter.

Lokesh deplored that the common public were suffering untold misery because of the non-stop atrocities being committed by the Chief Minister and his party leaders, police and volunteers. It was high time Jagan Reddy should begin one more exclusive app to protect the public from his own party YSRCP goondas.

Lokesh said the victims of lawlessness were terrorised and prevented from raising their voices against the Government’s excesses. The time would come when all sections of men and women would come together to fight against the chaotic regime of Jagan.

The TDP MLC said that the civil society hanged its head in shame as the officials humiliated the mother and daughter at Gudipadu. Instead of feeling ashamed of such incidents, the YSRCP and its Government were only committing more such offences with no concern for the people’s rights.