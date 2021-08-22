Lokesh improves his working style

AP’s political watchers see a perceptible difference in Nara Lokesh Babu’s working style. Despite objections and complaints from seniors like Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Lokesh Babu is showing marked improvement in picking the right issues and planning programmes to achieve positive results. The results of Lokesh Babu’s new and transformed working style are now being felt by the party workers.

Using online communication systems like zoom, he first took up the issue of unemployment. He organized a series of online programmes that helped build a mood on the issue. Later, he took up the issue of cancellation of the SSC and Intermediate examination. He addressed several well-attended programmes, where students and youth connected well with Lokesh Babu. The issues he had highlighted compelled the Jagan government to effect necessary changes in the system.

His quick response to the brutal murder of engineering student Ramya Sri too has helped the TDP put the YSRCP in a spot. He rushed to Guntur to call on the parents of the girl. By arresting him for calling on Ramya Sri’s parents, the YSRCP had betrayed its nervousness and garnered sympathy for him. The YSRCP leaders rushed to her house and offered sops to the parents. In fact, the government promised a job, a piece of land to Ramya Sri’s sister. All these were due to the initiative taken up by Lokesh.

Now Lokesh Babu’s statements and his taking up of various issues are now being discussed even among the YSRCP cadres. The YSRCP leaders too are appreciative of the pro-active steps of Lokesh Babu. They also feel that lokesh has worked hard on his physical appearance and other such issues.