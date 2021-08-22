Megastar’s gesture for his veteran producer

Megastar Chiranjeevi is an undisputed king in Telugu cinema and he worked with several top directors and producers in his journey which is for more than four decades. He worked for several films with veteran producer KS Rama Rao and they delivered a series of super hits. KS Rama Rao is struggling to compete with the current generation of filmmakers. He also lost big money in Vijay Devarakonda’s World Famous Lover. He met Chiranjeevi soon after the film’s release and Megastar promised to stand as a support for his veteran producer.

KS Rama Rao tried hard to sign a project with young Tollywood actors but none of them signed for him as they are committed to other projects. Success too plays a crucial role for producers to stand in the race. KS Rama Rao joined the board as the co-producer of Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh film that will be produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments. KS Rama Rao will share the profits from this film which will commence shoot in September. Megastar Chiranjeevi proved his gesture and decided to stand as a support for KS Rama Rao. The veteran producer is all delighted with Megastar’s support.