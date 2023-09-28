Lokesh postpones Yuva Galama padayatra

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced that he would be postponing the Yuva Galam padayatra from September 29. Initially, Lokesh had planned to restore his padayatra from September 29, after a gap of a fortnight, following the arrest of his father and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 9.

While he had planned to restore the padayatra, party top leaders have advised him to postpone it further as the cases are pending in the Supreme Court and the high court. They have asked him to hold consultations with the senior advocates in supreme court to get the remand orders of the Vijayawada ACB court be quashed.

Lokesh is currently in Delhi holding consultations with the advocates. The TDP wants him to continue the consultations and be available for the advocates. The padayatra would not help him interact with the advocates as he would be engaged in interacting with the people during his walk.

Party senior leader and AP unit president K Atchennaidu wrote a letter to Lokesh on Thursday requesting him to postpone the padayatra. He wanted Lokesh to spend more time with the advocates in these crucial days.

He felt that being with the advocates is more important for him to get the legal advice on the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh had accepted the proposal and had postponed the padayatra.