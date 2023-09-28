Two Powerful Dialogues From Bhagavanth Kesari

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari finished its shoot and is ready for October 19th release as Dussehra Special. The shooting finish has drawn curtains on to a cinematic journey in 24 locations and 12 massive sets. The team released a special video with moments of the film journey right from the launch day to the finish day.

We see glimpses of the highlight sequences of the film and key artists and technicians who worked hard for the film. Last part of the video is reserved for Balakrishna himself. Director Anil Ravipudi treats us two powerful dialogues of Balakrishna.

In one intense moment, he warns a batch of baddies with the words, “Kalisi Matladutha Anna Kadaa, Anthalone Mandini Pampaalaa… Ground floor Balisindaa Bey…” And then, there is the memorable line, “Bro… I Don’t Care” which signifies Balakrishna’s character in the film and also, the film’s tagline.

Expectations are already high on the film after the release of the teaser and Ganesh Anthem. Elaborate promotions are being planned in the coming days.

Sreeleela and Kajal Aggarwal are the female leads in the film while National Award-Winning actor Arjun Rampal is debuting in Tollywood with the movie. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the movie on a big canvas.