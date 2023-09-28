Budget constraints for Varun Tej’s Next

Varun Tej delivered two back-to-back duds Ghani and Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Both these films failed to get minimum openings and left the makers, buyers in huge losses. Varun Tej is all set for his next film Matka, a periodic mass entertainer. Karuna Kumar is the director and the shoot starts in October. The makers are now working on the revised budget after the poor performance of Gandeevadhari Arjuna.

Matka was initially planned on Rs 50 crores budget and the team is now working on the revised budget. Varun Tej too is actively participating in the sessions. Wyra Entertainments are the producers and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi will play other important roles. The film will release next year.