Game Changer turns a huge stress for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju is betting big on Game Changer, a pan-Indian film that has Ram Charan in the lead role and directed by Shankar. Dil Raju sold off the entire rights of the film for Zee Studios during the initial days of the shoot. Shankar had to resume the shoot of Indian 2 because of which Game Changer got delayed. The film is now delayed by more than a year and the budgets too got heaped up. There is no clarity about the film’s release date. Dil Raju is in stress because of Game Changer.

He would have made handsome profits as per the initial budgets and the closed deals. Zee Studios is not in a mood to revise or cancel the deal. The shoot of the film resumes in October and it would get wrapped soon. But Shankar is in plans to release Game Changer only after the release of Indian 2. There is some extensive post-production work involved for Indian 2 and the reports say that the film will have an August 2024 release. Game Changer is expected to have a 2024 year-end or early 2025 release.