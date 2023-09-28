Sankranthi 2024 Fight turning Bigger

With Salaar hitting the screens during the Christmas season, three announced Telugu films will have to walk out from the season. Nani’s Hi Nanna, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man will be out of the race. Sankranthi 2024 has films like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Ravi Teja’s Eagle, Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star and Teja Sajja’s Hanuman announced. Now there are reports that Saindhav too will join the Sankranthi race.

The team of Hi Nanna too is considering a Sankranthi release if some of the films get postponed. Sankranthi 2024 fight is getting bigger because of Salaar. A clarity on the updated release chart is expected in December.