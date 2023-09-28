Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 24: “A Battle for BB Coins”

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing twists and tasks. In the latest episode, titled “A Battle for BB Coins,” the house witnessed a unique challenge that put housemates’ strategic thinking and teamwork to the test.

Banker Game Rules Unveiled

To shake things up in the Bigg Boss house, a new task was introduced, transforming it into a virtual bank. This task, designed to offer contestants a shot at securing two weeks of immunity, had its rules clearly laid out. The house was divided into two distinct roles: the Bankers, represented by Shivaji, Sandeep, and Shobha, and the Contenders, consisting of the rest of the housemates.

The Bankers were entrusted with a total of 10,000 BB coins, each valued at 100. Their responsibility was to distribute these coins among the Contenders as they saw fit. Notably, Bankers were forbidden from retaining any coins for themselves.

Contenders were directed to place the coins they received from the Bankers into secure lockers, which remained under the watchful eye of the Bankers. At the task’s conclusion, the housemate with the most coins in their possession would be awarded the coveted “Power Astra” and granted two weeks of immunity.

A Frenzied Scramble for Coins

The announcement of this task sent ripples of excitement and apprehension throughout the house. Housemates eagerly began lobbying the Bankers, presenting their cases for why they deserved more BB coins. The Bankers, in their newfound roles as arbiters of fortune, set about distributing the coins, with each Contender hoping for a generous allocation.

When the time came to reveal their holdings, Teja emerged as a surprising frontrunner with 51 coins. Other housemates shared their coin counts, including Rathika at 35, Amar at 41, Gowtham at 24, Priyanka at 41, Shubha at 31, and Prince at 43. Teja’s lead in coin acquisition left both contestants and Bankers perplexed.

In adherence to the task’s guidelines, Bankers collected the coins and securely stored them in the designated lockers. This phase set the stage for what would follow—a series of thrilling pair tasks.

Pair Tasks Heat Up the Competition

Bigg Boss introduced a twist to the task, stipulating that pairs would face off against each other. The pair that emerged victorious would have the opportunity to redistribute the coins they had won, but not without a catch—the coins had to be divided unequally between them.

Amar quickly signaled his intention to participate and selected Gowtham as his partner. Teja and Rathika were chosen as their opponents. In this challenge, Amar and Gowtham’s mission was to prevent Teja and Rathika from reaching the photographer, Shivaji, to capture smiling photos. As the task unfolded, Teja showcased his unique style, providing a dose of humor and entertainment. Unfortunately for Gowtham, Teja’s tactics proved too elusive, and he secured numerous photos. Meanwhile, Amar struggled to thwart Rathika’s efforts effectively. Ultimately, after Shobha counted the valid photos, it was announced that Amar and Gowtham emerged victorious.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7’s “A Battle for BB Coins” episode was an action-packed affair, filled with strategic maneuvering and entertaining pair tasks. With Amar and Gowtham winning and accumulating coins from their opponents, the dynamics of the house have shifted dramatically.