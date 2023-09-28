India bids farewell to one of its greatest agricultural visionaries, Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, who left this world on September 28, 2023, at the age of 98. His pioneering work in agriculture reshaped the nation’s food production, earning him the title, of “Father of India’s Green Revolution.”

Born in 1925 in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Swaminathan’s journey began with a commitment to improve agricultural practices. He introduced high-yielding crop varieties, modern farming techniques, and sustainable practices in the mid-20th century. His efforts played a pivotal role in elevating India from a food-deficient nation to a global food production leader.

His legacy transcends borders, with accolades such as the World Food Prize in 1987, recognizing his exceptional contributions. His passion for sustainable agriculture, alongside his dedication to alleviating hunger and poverty, earned him international acclaim. Dr. Swaminathan’s impact extended beyond India. He served in various roles, including Director General of ICAR and Secretary to the Government of India, Director General of the International Rice Research Institute, the Philippines, and many others. In 2004, he led the National Commission on Farmers, addressing farmer distress and advocating for a Minimum Selling Price (MSP) that was at least 50 percent above production costs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence note, hailed Dr. Swaminathan’s transformative work in agriculture, ensuring food security for millions. His legacy as an innovator and mentor will continue to inspire generations. His awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Ramon Magsaysay Award, and the Albert Einstein World Science Award, attest to his profound impact on agriculture and his lasting influence on the world’s battle against hunger and poverty.