Lokesh promises compensation to Chintalapudi project displaced

Compensation to the Chintalapudi project displaced will be paid immediately after the TDP forms the next government, party general secretary, Nara Lokesh told the project affected on Monday and also promised to complete the project within two years of coming back to power.

The Chintalapudi lift irrigation project displaced from Pragadavaram met Lokesh at Velagapalli in Chintalapudi Assembly segment of the combined West Godavari district and complained that though they have sacrificed their lands for the lift irrigation scheme, the promised amount of Rs 30 lakh per acre has not been paid yet. As these lands are under the prohibited category they are neither able to mortgage their lands or sell them, the farmers informed Mr Lokesh.

Moved at their plight, the TDP general secretary said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has cheated all sections of people. He promised to pay the compensation and complete the project once the TDP is into power again.

On the occasion of the release of Rs 100 coin by President, Droupadi Murmu, to commemorate the legendary Telugu actor and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, late N T Rama Rao, on the occasion of his birth centenary, Lokesh said that it is the respect to the whole Telugu community. “I feel proud as a Telugu person, as a leader of the TDP and as grandson of the great personality,NT Rama Rao,” he said, adding that this is a proud moment for him and the ardent fans of the late NTR. “I express my joy over the launch of this commemorative coin,” Lokesh stated.

In an interaction with palm oil farmers at Chintalapudi, Lokesh said that it is late NT Rama Rao, who introduced the palm oil plantation to the people of the State. Later, the TDP supremo, Chandrababu naidu, as the chief minister of the State, came to the rescue of the palm oil farmers by paying the Minimum Support Price when the prices have fallen, he added.

Lokesh promised to formulate a policy for the palm oil farmers once the TDP is into power again. Expressing confidence that the TDP is forming the coming government, Lokesh said that a party which the TDP supports will be in power at the Centre too.