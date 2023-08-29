Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is a jackpot for UV Creations

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been in news for various reasons. This is the comeback film of Anushka and Naveen Polishetty’s release after a blockbuster like Jathi Ratnalu. The trailer looked promising and entertaining. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is heading for release on September 7th after a series of delays. The makers have sold the non-theatrical rights for decent prices and they recovered the entire budget of the film.

Now, the entire theatrical revenue would be a bonus for the makers of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The deals of the film are currently closed and UV Creations is expected to make handsome profits through Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty considering the buzz surrounded around the film.