Buzz: Vijay to thrill in a Dual Role?

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is busy with Leo, a massive action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is slated for Dasara release and the actor is super confident on the product. The expectations on Leo are said to be huge. Vijay also signed his 68th film and it would be helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace.

As per the update, Vijay will be seen in a dual role as a father and son in this untitled film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board to compose the music and background score. Prabhudeva and Jai will be seen in other prominent roles. AGS Entertainments are the producers and the film will head for a theatrical release next year.