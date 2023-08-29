Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Roja husband

Renowned Indian film director RK Selvamani is currently facing legal trouble due to his failure to appear in court as required. A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against him by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Georgetown, stemming from his repeated absences during the defamation case proceedings. The court session has now been postponed to September 22.

This legal issue originated in 2016 when Selvamani made serious allegations against film financier Mukund Chand Bothra during a television interview. Bothra subsequently took legal action, asserting that Selvamani’s statements had harmed his reputation. Even after Bothra’s passing, the legal battle persisted, now spearheaded by his son Gagan Bothra. The latest absence by Selvamani prompted the court to take a more serious stance, resulting in the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in George Town expressed dissatisfaction with Selvamani’s repeated non-compliance and lack of legal representation.

Selvamani’s background in the film industry and his marriage to Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja add further intrigue to the situation.