Naidu meets EC, complains against Jagan government

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met the Election Commission in the national capital. He submitted a 11-page representation to the EC on the electoral irregularities being committed by the state government. He sought the EC intervention to set the house in order.

Later, speaking to media persons, Chandrababu Naidu said that the ruling party was removing the votes of the opposition parties. He said he had never heard of such actions by any political party in any of the states in the country.

“For the first time, I am seeing a party removing the votes of other parties,” Naidu told the media persons. He alleged that the state electoral officer was not able to do anything as the government was going aggressive against the opposition parties. He also alleged that the government was booking false cases against those who question the government.

He said that he had submitted representation to the EC with all evidence. He also said that he had given evidence to the EC on removal of the votes. He alleged that the government was giving the data of the people to a private agency. The data is being collected by the volunteers and given to private agencies, he alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the Election Commission to visit Andhra Pradesh and see for itself the irregularities being committed by the government. He said he wanted the EC to send a delegation of the senior officials to AP to verify their complaint.

“I have asked for an independent committee of officials to visit the state. They should not meet the officials in the state. They should visit the places on their own and verify the irregularities,” Naidu said.

Naidu alleged that the government was resorting to fake cases against the opposition parties. He cited the example of the state police booking a case against him in Punganur and Angalla where the ruling party activists have attacked the TDP leaders and the police.