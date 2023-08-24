Lokesh promises interlinking of Eluru-Polavaram canals

Observing that irrigation projects were completely ruined during the Jagan Reddy Government, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday promised to take up the interlinking of Eluru canal with Polavaram channel.

The villagers of Ampapuram of Gannavaram Assembly constituency in the combined Krishna district in a memorandum submitted to Mr Lokesh during his pada yatra pointed out that the interlinking of the canals was initiated during the TDP regime and even sanctioned Rs 15 cr for the purpose. The villagers also informed Lokesh that the YSRCP Government has annulled the works and made an appeal to him to revive the project works, which will completely resolve the drinking and irrigation water problems for Eluru.

Regretting that the Annamayya project is washed out as the Jagan Reddy Government did not take up even maintenance of the irrigation projects, Lokesh said that once the TDP is back again into power the interlinking of these two canals will be taken up to permanently resolve the water problem. Though Rs 68,294 cr have been spent during the TDP regime for the irrigation project works, the YSRCP Government did not spend even one-fourth of this amount, he said.

When the villagers of Kodurupadu complained that the school sanctioned for their village by the TDP government had been cancelled after the YSRCP came to power, Lokesh said that the education system too was totally destroyed by the YSRCP Government. He assured the villagers of sanctioning the school again to their village besides completing the construction of the school building.

Lokesh promised the farmers of Bapulapadu mandal that the project displaced of the Polavaram right bank canal will be paid compensation soon after the TDP forms the next government. Drinking water will be provided to every doorstep and the TDP will certainly come to the rescue of the farming community by paying MSP to all farm products, he added.

Lokesh promised the Gowda community representatives, who met him during his pada yatra, that Adarana scheme will be reintroduced once the TDP is into power again and loans on subsidy will be sanctioned for the Toddy Tappers community. Lokesh maintained that TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has all the credit of initiating the interlinking of the Krishna-Godavari rivers through Pattiseema project.