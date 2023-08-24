Bedurulanka 2012 Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

After the super success of RX 100, Karthikeya failed to deliver a super hit. The actor pinned all his hopes on Bedurulanka 2012, a comedy-drama directed by Clax. Neha Shetty is the leading lady and Manisharma scored the music. Here is the complete review of Bedurulanka 2012:

Story:

Siva (Karthikeya) is a youngster from Bedurulanka village and he works as a Graphic Designer in Hyderabad. He loses his patience because of a client and returns back to his village. He falls in love with President’s (Goparaju Ramana) daughter Chitra (Neha Shetty). They love each other since their childhood days. A news about the world coming to an end goes viral through television. The people of the village will be left in fear with the news. Bhushanam (Ajay Ghosh) plans to use this sentiment and earn money. He joins hands with Brahmam (Srikanth Iyengar) and Daniel (Auto Ramprasad) to make the people believe that the world is coming to an end.

He also suggests a solution for the problem asking the people to donate their gold to make Shiva idols and Cross of Christians. He wants them to dip these in Ganga. When the entire village is ready to donate their gold, Siva rejects the proposal. The entire village boycotts Siva and the rest of Bedurulanka 2012 is all about how Siva teaches a lesson for the culprits.

Bedurulanka 2012 is inspired by a popular dialogue of Seven Samurai which says “When there is no tomorrow, there is no need to think about what society feels”. Bedurulanka 2012 is a social sattire. The love story between Siva and Chitra is uninteresting. The episodes between Bhushanam, Daniel and Brahmam are interesting. Karthikeya’s role has no great prominence and is like the other role in his village. The real drama starts when the villagers start donating their gold.

The entertainment during the first half is decent. There is not much content in the second half. The director relied on the entertainment to complete the second half of Bedurulanka 2012. The climax has a social message. Vennela Kishore and Satya’s roles are entertaining in the second half. The director wanted to explain the mindset of humans when they come to know that the world is coming to an end.

Karthikeya’s role is simple and it lacks elevations. He looked decent in the role. He exposed his physique without any need in some of the episodes. Neha Shetty looked beautiful as a village girl. Ajay Ghosh, Goparaju Ramana, Srikanth Iyengar and Auto Ramprasad had crucial roles and they played their roles well. Rajkumar entertained the audience during the climax scenes. LB Sriram was used to deliver the key point from Bedurulanka 2012.

Manisharma’s music lacked any interest. The songs are below average but the background score sounded decent. The cinematography work is good and the production values are apt. Director Clax tried to deliver a social message through Bedurulanka 2012. The film would have been better if the entertainment was more engaging.

Release date: 25 August 2023

Director: Clax

Music : Mani Sharma

Cinematography: Sai Prakash Ummadisingu

Sunny Kurapati

Producers: Loukya Entertainments

